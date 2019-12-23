Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall earns 'MVP' chants in win vs. Charlotte Hornets

The signing of center Tacko Fall by the Boston Celtics during the offseason wasn’t a particularly remarkable acquisition but the 7-foot-5 center has quickly become a fan favorite since he made his NBA debut.

Fall played three minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday and scored four points, receiving “MVP” chants from the TD Garden crowd after he threw down an alley-oop late in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 119-93 win.

Fall added two rebounds and a block.

It was the second time in less than a week that the big center delighted Boston fans. On Friday, the crowd urged Celtics coach Brad Stevens to play Fall in the final moments of their game against the Detroit Pistons.

Fall has appeared in three games this season, averaging just 2.7 minutes and 4.3 points.

The UCF product has left an incredible impression on the Celtics’ fan base. In August, Fall was asked to sign several taco-related items at a fan event.

The items included a box of taco shells, a taco hat, a tray from Taco Bell and even a picture of a taco, according to the Boston Globe.