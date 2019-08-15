Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Boston Celtics
Published

Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall signs several taco-related items at Massachusetts meet and greet

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

It was really only a matter of time.

Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall, who is still vying for an official roster spot, appeared to be a fan favorite at a meet and greet event in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

CELTICS SIGN 7-FOOT-7 ROOKIE, WHO WOULD BE TIED FOR TALLEST EVER TO PLAY

The 7-foot-7-inch center from Central Florida was asked to sign several taco-related items at the event, according to the Boston Globe. The items included a box of taco shells, a taco hat, a tray from Taco Bell and even a picture of a taco.

Fall, 23, is not an official member of the Celtics just yet. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent and made his presence felt during the team’s Summer League games in Las Vegas.

He spoke to the Basketball Hall of Fame’s “60 Days of Summer” on Monday about the team’s young roster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You can tell it’s such a positive vibe around it and everyone is working hard,” he said. “The ones who are here, the ones who are with Team USA, us — we started in summer league — I’m just looking forward to what’s to come.”

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.