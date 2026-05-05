OutKick

Jaylen Brown sounds like a 'sore loser' after blaming Embiid for Celtics' collapse

Former teammate Jeff Teague called Brown a 'sore loser,' saying he had 'enough opportunity to win a game and take over'

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
close
Brendan Sorsby Hires Tom Brady's DEFLATEGATE Attorney In Bid To SQUASH Sports Betting Scandal | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

Brendan Sorsby Hires Tom Brady's DEFLATEGATE Attorney In Bid To SQUASH Sports Betting Scandal | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

Dan Dakich discusses Brendan Sorsby hiring the deflategate attorney to handle his sports betting case. Michele Tafoya rips Tim Walz. Fernando Mendoza won't be giong to the White House with IU football.

The lights were too bright for the Boston Celtics, and one of their All-Stars started pointing fingers everywhere but at himself.

After Boston blew a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown went from calling out Sixers center Joel Embiid to taking aim at the media over dumb comments he made on a postgame livestream.

76ERS' JOEL EMBIID FACES 'FLOPPING' ACCUSATIONS AFTER PHILLY'S GAME 7 OVER CELTICS

Jaylen Brown shooting a free throw at TD Garden in Boston

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics shoots a free throw during Game Seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on May 2, 2026. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images)

Brown labeled Embiid a "flopper," suggesting he duped both officials and coverage of the series. As his comments gained traction for name-dropping Embiid, Brown took to X to deflect.

"Clickbait is like flopping for the media, exaggerating contact. Y’all be safe out here," he wrote.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Most embarrassingly, the remarks came after Boston failed to close the series in three chances, including a Game 7 at home against a 76ers team that played half the matchup without its MVP.

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown dribbling basketball during final minutes of Game 7 in Boston

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plays during the final minutes of Game 7 in a first-round NBA playoff series in Boston on May 2, 2026. (Jim Davis/AP)

The critics came out to drag Brown, including former teammate Jeff Teague, who pushed back on "The Rich Eisen Show".

"I think that’s a sore loser," Teague admitted. "You were up 3–1. You had enough opportunity to win a game and take over."

Brown also raised eyebrows by calling the season his "favorite year," a comment that landed poorly after a first-round exit.

Former teammate Jeff Teague called Brown a 'sore loser,' saying he had 'enough opportunity to win a game and take over' (Getty Images)

Former teammate Jeff Teague called Brown a 'sore loser,' saying he had 'enough opportunity to win a game and take over' (Getty Images) ((Getty Images))

Stephen A. Smith seized on that point on ESPN’s First Take.

"You get paid over $300 million. You were up 3-1. Did you say anything then? No," Smith said. "That is not why the Celtics lost... they played dumb basketball down the stretch."

Brown was definitely part of Boston's demise. In the closing minutes of Game 7, Boston settled for six straight three-point attempts instead of attacking the rim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kendrick Perkins summed it up on the Road Trippin’ podcast, saying the 76ers "walked into your m**********g crib, shoes all muddy, and kicked their feet up on your coffee table."

Brown’s criticism of Embiid and the media now sits alongside a series where Boston had three chances to advance, and failed every time.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

Close modal

Continue