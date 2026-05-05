Jaylen Brown sounds like a 'sore loser' after blaming Embiid for Celtics' collapse

The lights were too bright for the Boston Celtics, and one of their All-Stars started pointing fingers everywhere but at himself.

After Boston blew a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown went from calling out Sixers center Joel Embiid to taking aim at the media over dumb comments he made on a postgame livestream.

76ERS' JOEL EMBIID FACES 'FLOPPING' ACCUSATIONS AFTER PHILLY'S GAME 7 OVER CELTICS

Brown labeled Embiid a "flopper," suggesting he duped both officials and coverage of the series. As his comments gained traction for name-dropping Embiid, Brown took to X to deflect.

"Clickbait is like flopping for the media, exaggerating contact. Y’all be safe out here," he wrote.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Most embarrassingly, the remarks came after Boston failed to close the series in three chances, including a Game 7 at home against a 76ers team that played half the matchup without its MVP.

The critics came out to drag Brown, including former teammate Jeff Teague, who pushed back on "The Rich Eisen Show".

"I think that’s a sore loser," Teague admitted. "You were up 3–1. You had enough opportunity to win a game and take over."

Brown also raised eyebrows by calling the season his "favorite year," a comment that landed poorly after a first-round exit.

Stephen A. Smith seized on that point on ESPN’s First Take.

"You get paid over $300 million. You were up 3-1. Did you say anything then? No," Smith said. "That is not why the Celtics lost... they played dumb basketball down the stretch."

Brown was definitely part of Boston's demise. In the closing minutes of Game 7, Boston settled for six straight three-point attempts instead of attacking the rim.

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Kendrick Perkins summed it up on the Road Trippin’ podcast, saying the 76ers "walked into your m**********g crib, shoes all muddy, and kicked their feet up on your coffee table."

Brown’s criticism of Embiid and the media now sits alongside a series where Boston had three chances to advance, and failed every time.

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