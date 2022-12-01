Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boston Celtics
Published

Celtics' players, coaches unimpressed with the royals after Prince William and Kate Middleton sit courtside

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Boston Celtics game Wednesday

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made an appearance at the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night, but not everyone in the building was impressed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped at TD Garden during of their first trip to the United States in almost a decade.

The duo's appearance attracted much attention, but apparently their presence went virtually unnoticed by some Celtics players and coaches.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston.

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston. (Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)

The couple joined Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, co-owner Steve Pagliuca and his wife, Judy, Celtics great and Hall of Famer Thomas "Satch" Sanders, and others.

The royals received a somewhat mixed reaction from fans inside the arena.

But the presence of royalty did not seem to resonate with the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month Joe Mazzulla. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston.

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

A reporter asked Mazzulla during a post-game press conference if he met with the royal family.

"Jesus, Mary and Joseph?" he sarcastically responded.

"Oh no, I did not. I'm only familiar with one royal family. I don't know too much about that one," he continued after a reporter clarified who the Prince and Princess of Wales were.

Mazzulla was unexpectedly promoted to replace Ime Udoka was suspended for the 2022-2023 season for "violations of team policies" after he reportedly had an affair with a female staffer in the organization.

NIA LONG SOUNDS OFF ON IME UDOKA SCANDAL: 'IT WAS DEVASTATING, AND IT STILL IS'

Celtic players were seen walking by the couple as they checked in for the game and Mazzulla did occasionally pace in front of the pair.

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston.

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden on Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston. (Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage)

Ahead of the game, Prince William and Kate Middleton's official Twitter account shared a message supporting the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown was also asked to share his feelings about competing in front of members of the royal family, and he nonchalantly replied, "It was just a regular game for me."

In video captured by Fox News Digital, the royal couple could be seen waving to fans as they left the game.

William and Kate leave Celtics game during visit to Boston Video

MVP candidate Jayson Tatum scored 49 points and recorded 11 rebounds on the night. At one point in the game, William was caught on camera complimenting Tatum, saying he is "very good."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Celtics (18-4) won their fifth straight game by defeating the Miami Heat, 134-121. Boston remained in the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings