Celtics' Jaylen Brown cautions against complacency in social-justice fight now Biden is president

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is among the biggest voices in the NBA when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement, and he cautioned those involved to not get complacent just because Joe Biden is now president.

Brown was outspoken about the Jacob Blake shooting and the decision not to charge officers in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor over the summer. He told reporters Thursday there’s still work that needs to be done.

"My dilemma was never with any presidency or selections of different faces," Brown said, via Boston.com.

"It’s more about the system. I think that needs to be changed. I definitely think a lot of people feel at ease knowing that there’s a different president that’s going to be representing our country going forward. I know there was a lot of stress attached to our former president, potentially. But I definitely want to keep the same energy up in terms of having awareness and pushing for change."

He added: "I want people to keep the same energy, and just because we have a new president doesn’t mean the system doesn’t need to be changed and people need to be pacified or anything like that. We’ve got to keep the same energy up, people still have to care, people still need to make phone calls. I’m looking forward to continuing to fight for change."

He stressed that it was the system that still needed to be changed regardless of who was running the country. He cautioned those working to fight the system against taking their foot off the gas pedal.

In December, Brown vowed he would continue his fight for social justice. Brown said at the time he was working with the NASA Goddard Institute in Washington, D.C., to reintroduce STEM learning in Boston and alight with some universities in the area with neighborhoods in Boston.