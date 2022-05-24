Celtics vs Heat Game 4 score: Jayson Tatum leads Boston to blowout win, series heads back to Miami

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Celtics once again bounced back after a playoff loss, blowing out the Miami Heat 102-82 Monday night, tying the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece.

For the fifth time this postseason, the Celtics followed a loss with a win, now winning after a loss by an average of 17.8 points per game during the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

"Just got to muster that same energy when we came off a win as well as a loss," Boston head coach Ime Udoka said. "This is a three-game series now. Can’t always just flip the mindset when we come off a loss and get a little desperate."

From the tip, it was clear that Boston was the hungrier team, allowing just 11 points in the first quarter. Miami, without the services of Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro, missed their first 14 shots, not hitting their first field goal until 3:22 left in the first quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They came out and jumped us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Probably more than anything, our offense really hurt us at the beginning. We just weren’t getting the kind of purposeful execution that you need to on the road, and then they were able to get some relief points from that. And then get to the free throw line. They jumped out to that lead, and that was the story for the rest of the game."

"We're not making any excuses," Spoelstra continued. "They outplayed us tonight for sure. We never could get any kind of grip on the game."

Missing Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who sat out game four due to a sprained ankle suffered in the Celtics' game three loss, Derrick White got the start for Boston, and scored the Celtics first seven points of the game. White finished the night with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum bounced back from a tough game three performance, shooting 8-16 from the field and finished the night with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

JIMMY BUTLER POINTS TO LACK OF TEAMWORK IN HEAT LOSS VS CELTICS: ‘I GOT A BIT SELFISH ON THE OFFENSIVE END’

"Obviously, we knew how important this game was," Tatum said. "Everybody just had to come up with a different sense of urgency."

The series now heads back to Miami for game five on Wednesday, where both teams hope to be closer to full-strength.

"Injuries is a part of this. It’s a part of the playoffs. You learn to adapt," Miami’s Bam Adebayo said after the loss. "Guys being out, guys playing half, guys playing 20 minutes in the game, just depends. You’ve just got to find a way to win."

The ECF has been filled with blowouts, with Boston winning by 25 in game two, and Miami holding a lead of 26 in game three. The Celtics led by as many as 32 points in game four.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Outside of these crazy runs, you have two really competitive teams," Spoelstra said. "The scores, and that kind of thing, doesn’t give the true indication of how competitive it is, and it can get away from either team and any time. And that’s what you saw tonight."

Game five tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.