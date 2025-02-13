Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavs' Tristan Thompson sparks skirmish over last-second slam dunk vs Raptors

Thompson only averages about 7.8 minutes per game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Adam Silver addresses the 3-Point line debate and potential adjustments in the NBA | The Herd Video

Adam Silver addresses the 3-Point line debate and potential adjustments in the NBA | The Herd

Adam Silver joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the ongoing debate about the NBA’s 3-point line and whether it has become too easy for today’s players. The commissioner shares his perspective on the evolution of the game, the rise in 3-point shooting, ...

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Tristan Thompson ruffled feathers in the team’s 131-108 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The longtime center, who is only averaging about 7.8 minutes per game these days, scored a last-second dunk at the end of the blowout win. Raptors fans booed Thompson as he jogged back down the court. A few Raptors players got into Thompson’s face as well once the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tristan Thompson involved in skirmish

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, #13, has words with the Toronto Raptors in an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

The skirmish was broken up, but Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic called the last-minute slam "disrespectful."

"I think what Tristan did there was no class and disrespectful," Rajakovic said. "I’m not going to stand for that, for sure. I love when my team stands up for themselves. That was no class."

Raptors guards Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead were among those who confronted Thompson. Barnes declined to comment after the game, but Shead agreed with Rajakovic.

LUKA DONCIC TRADE TO LAKERS COULDN'T BE VETOED, NBA COMMISH SAYS

Tristan Thompson dunks

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, #13, dunks the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 12, 2025. (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

"What he did at the end of the game was just a little bit disrespectful to the game of basketball, not just us," Shead said. "We had a couple of choice words. We’re adults, we’ll move on from it."

Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell was seen with his hands over his head in disbelief after Thompson’s dunk. Head coach Kenny Atkinson didn’t have many answers for it.

"I’m not sure what he was thinking," Atkinson said. "Sometimes, though, you’re playing the game and you just have a reaction. I know with Tristan, there’s no bad intention there. I think just sometimes you’re playing and the goal of the game is to score. Unfortunate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Raptors players on the bench

From left to right, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley sit on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Thompson, who is from Canada, had four points in four minutes. He is averaging 1.7 points and 3 rebounds per game in 28 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.