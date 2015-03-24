Cavs beat Bucks for 4th straight win

Cleveland, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - Ever since LeBron James called the Cleveland Cavaliers "fragile" last week they've been anything but.

Kyrie Irving had 28 points and six assists, Kevin Love added 27 points and 10 rebounds and Cleveland defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 111-108 on Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers have won four straight games since James made those comments, outscoring their opponents by a combined 73 points during the stretch.

One of those was a 26-point beatdown of the Washington Wizards, who handed Cleveland a 13-point defeat during a four-game slide the Cavs endured prior to their winning stretch.

James provided 26 points and 10 helpers for the Cavaliers, who were down by as many as 11 in the third.

Brandon Knight posted 27 points, eight assists, six boards and three steals, while Jabari Parker supplied 22 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee, which has dropped two straight on the heels of a 6-2 stretch.

"This is a good learning experience ... We gave ourselves a chance to win," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said.

Cleveland trailed 89-86 with 5:05 remaining before it went on an 11-2 run to seize control.

Love started it with a 3-pointer, Irving gave the Cavs the lead with an acrobatic drive and scoop layup for a three-point play, and Mike Miller capped the surge with a left wing triple for a 97-91 Cleveland advantage with three minutes left.

Milwaukee did not make it a one-possession game again until the waning seconds.

"We executed at the right time," James said. "We got the shots we wanted and didn't turn the ball over late in the game."

Cleveland led 30-23 following a quarter of play, but the Bucks began the second on a 10-2 swing. A pair of Ersan Ilyasova free throws finished it off.

It remained a nip-and-tuck affair for the remainder of the frame and Milwaukee took a 54-52 margin into the break.

O.J. Mayo netted six points and concluded a 13-2 Bucks burst with a dunk to stake them to a 74-63 cushion, but Cleveland ended the period on a 16-5 run to tie the game at 79-79 heading into the fourth.

Game Notes

The Cavaliers shot 53.4 percent (39-of-73) from the floor, while Milwaukee finished at 48.9 percent (45-of-92) ... The Bucks scored 21 points off 19 Cleveland turnovers.