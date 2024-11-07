Cavaliers set franchise record with 9-0 start following win over Pelicans

The Cleveland Cavaliers have jumped out to a historic start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points, while Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen each scored 16 points to help Cleveland defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 131-122 on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers moved to 9-0 to start the season; it is their first 9-0 start in franchise history.

"As much as a tell you guys we don’t want to think about it, it’s a thing," Mitchell said, via the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. "We’re playing good basketball. We’ve done it in a lot of different ways. Blowouts. Close games. Come-from-behind wins.

"Nights like tonight where it’s different guys and different scenarios. It’s the habits that get me really excited about what we’re doing. Let’s be consistent. Let’s continually be this team. Gotta keep going. Best start in franchise history. Gotta give Kenny credit. Went from 0-4 in the preseason to 9-0. What a turnaround. The vibes are great and the energy is great."

The nine consecutive wins to start the year came as the Cavaliers hired Kenny Atkinson to be their head coach in the offseason.

Atkinson was previously a member of the Golden State Warriors staff and was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He inherited a team that has made the playoffs a few years in a row with Mitchell as its star and Darius Garland among the supporting case.

Cleveland has yet to really take the next step in the post-LeBron James era, but they are off to their best start in their 55-year history. Previously, Bill Fitch guided the team to an 8-0 record during the 1976-77 season and the Cavaliers finished 43-39.

It is only getting tougher for the Cavaliers. They welcome the Warriors into town on Friday and then the Nets on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.