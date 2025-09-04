Cause of death for DePaul soccer player, son of ex-NFL receiver Milton Stegall revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The cause of death of Chase Stegall, a member of the DePaul University men’s soccer team and the son of former NFL player Milton Stegall, has been released months after his unexpected passing.

The university announced Stegall’s death in early June. The student-run newspaper, The DePaulia, reported at the time that Stegall had been found dead "in his residence hall on the university’s Lincoln Park campus." He was 20.

No cause of death was revealed at the time.

But the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Stegall’s cause of death as "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," Fox News Digital confirmed Thursday. His death was classified as natural.

Stegall, a sophomore at DePaul University, was described by school officials as a "cherished member" of the community and a "dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University," Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy and head coach Mark Plotkin said in a joint statement at the time.

Stegall, 20, appeared in 16 games last year, scoring his only goal of the season against Drake. He registered nearly 400 minutes on the soccer field this year after not seeing any game action as a freshman.

He was the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Milton "Milt" Stegall, who played three seasons in the NFL before going on to have a standout career in the Canadian Football League for 14 years.

Weeks after the news of his son’s death, Milt Stegall shared a heartbreaking post on Father’s Day.

"Father’s Day has changed for me, but my love and gratitude never will. Today feels different, but my blessings are still countless," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "One of my sons is playing soccer up in heaven, and the other here on earth. But by the grace of God, I’m still the luckiest dad in the world."

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .




