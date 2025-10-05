Carson Wentz finds Jordan Addison for go-ahead TD pass to lift Vikings over Browns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz found wide receiver Jordan Addison for a go-ahead touchdown in the closing seconds of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Wentz’s touchdown pass to Addison helped put Minnesota up 21-17 with 25 seconds left. The Vikings’ defense then stymied Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel to clinch the victory.

Addison didn’t play in the first quarter but was clutch on the final drive for the Vikings. He had three straight catches, including the touchdown, and finished with five catches for 41 yards.

Wentz was banged up in the win. He suffered a left shoulder injury before halftime, but was able to play through it. He was 25-of-34 with 236 passing yards and the touchdown pass to Addison. He was sacked three times. His favorite target was star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson had seven catches on 11 targets for 123 yards. He made a crucial catch early in the drive to help move the Vikings up the field and at least get a shot to score a touchdown instead of trying for a game-tying field goal.

Gabriel dug deep to keep the Browns in the game. The former Oregon standout threw a touchdown pass to David Njoku in the third quarter to take the lead. But the Browns couldn’t add to the score in the fourth.

Three of Cleveland’s first four drives in the fourth quarter went three plays before they punted the ball away. The Browns tried to move up the field with seven seconds left in the game, but Jamari Thrash failed to get out of bounds on the final play and the clock trickled down to triple zeroes.

Gabriel was making the first start of his career. He was 19-of-33 with 190 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He had the other touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr.

Another Browns rookie broke out as well.

Running back Quinshon Judkins had 110 rushing yards on 23 carries. He nearly had a 52-yard touchdown run, but it was called back due to a penalty. Cleveland committed 10 penalties for 78 yards.

The Vikings improved to 3-2 with the win. The Browns fell to 1-4.