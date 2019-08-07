Carl Lewis says Trump is a 'racist' and 'misogynistic'

Olympic champion Carl Lewis took the opportunity Monday in Peru to label President Trump a “racist” and “misogynistic” while at the Pan American Games.

Lewis, a nine-time Olympic gold medalist who will present the 100-meter and long jump medals at the Pan American Games in Lima, said Americans have a huge challenge.

“There are a lot of issues going on,” Lewis said. “We have a racist president, who is prejudiced, and misogynistic, who doesn't value anyone outside of himself. ... But that doesn't mean we can't fight for what is right for people, and look at others where they may have missed an opportunity or may have been marginalized in their lifetime.”

Lewis made the comments on Trump while also speaking about fair and equal pay for female athletes amid the U.S. women’s soccer team’s gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“The reality is that there's a lot of prejudice, and a lot of prejudice is fear,” Lewis said. “We're afraid to give the same opportunity because it gives us a leg up ... the reality is that it's no different than another athlete on another team. So, yes, I support that.”

Lewis won gold medals in the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles, the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul, the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona and the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.