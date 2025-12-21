Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals' wide receiver makes incredible circus catch for touchdown

Michael Wilson was hitting career highs in his third year in the league

Ryan Gaydos
The Arizona Cardinals may be completely out of the playoff race, but quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver Michael Wilson were still giving it their all in Week 16.

Brissett found Wilson streaking up the field in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson went up for the catch over Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant. The ball was batted around between both players and, somehow, Wilson came down with it.

Michael Wilson comes down with the catch

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cobee Bryant (37) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The pass was initially ruled incomplete as it appeared the ball may have touched the ground at some point during the play. But a replay showed that the ball was bobbled multiple times, went off Bryant and finally landed in the hands of Wilson for the touchdown.

NFL fans, and even Bryant, were left stunned after it was reviewed.

Jacoby Brissett warms up for the game

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PANTHERS TAKE ENORMOUS STEP TOWARD ENDING PLAYOFF DROUGHT WITH THRILLING WIN OVER BUCS

The third-year wide receiver has put up his best season yet. Wilson achieved career highs in receptions (66) and receiving yards (766) going into the matchup against the Falcons. The touchdown for Wilson marked his fifth of the season, which is also a career high.

Brissett was making his 10th start of the season as he’s been used plenty since Kyler Murray went down with an injury. Brissett had 2,708 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes ahead of their game against Atlanta. The Wilson touchdown pass was his 19th of the season, which is a career high.

Arizona was 3-11 coming into the game and Atlanta was 5-9.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

