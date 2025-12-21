Panthers take enormous step toward ending playoff drought with thrilling win over Bucs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Carolina Panthers took a major step to ending their playoff drought with a huge 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald nailed the go-ahead 48-yard field goal with 2:20 left in the game. Then, Panthers safety Lathan Ransom intercepted a pass by Baker Mayfield to seal the victory. The gritty Carolina win pushed them to the top of the NFC South division with two weeks left in the season.

Bryce Young stepped up for the Panthers when they needed him the most.

He fired a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tetairoa McMillan right before halftime. The Panthers had a three-point lead going into the locker room. In the third quarter, Young found Ja’Tavion Sanders for a 6-yard score to go up three points again.

The Buccaneers tied the game with 11:24 to go in the fourth quarter with a 50-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. But it seemed like the Panthers had an answer for almost everything Tampa Bay threw at them.

Carolina’s defense held Mayfield to just 145 passing yards – among the lowest total he’s tallied this season. He had one touchdown pass to Mike Evans but the crucial interception to Ransom was the ultimate setback in the game.

Young was 21-of-32 with 191 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t turn the ball over. McMillan led the team with six catches for 73 yards.

Carolina defenders Nick Scott and Christian Rozeboom each had 10 tackles. Rozeboom and Derrick Brown had a sack each.

The Panthers aren’t in the playoffs yet and could get some help with a win in Week 17 and a Buccaneers loss. The two teams will meet one more time in Week 18. Carolina hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017 and hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015.