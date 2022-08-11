Cardinals prospect makes history, hits for 'home run cycle'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond etched his name into baseball history on Wednesday.

Redmond hit a solo home run, two-run home run, three-run home run, and a grand slam all in the same game, completing the rarest achievement in baseball history: the "home run cycle".

"It’s unbelievable," Redmond said via mlb.com. "I don’t know even know what words to use to describe the feelings right now

It was only the second time in modern baseball history that the feat has been accomplished. The last person to do it was Tyrone Horne on July 27, 1998, for the then-Cardinals affiliate Double-A Arkansas Travelers of the Texas League.

The "home run cycle" has never happened in the major leagues. There have been more perfect games in MLB history (23) than games where a player hits four home runs in the same game (15).

The most recent player to hit home four home runs in a game was J.D. Martinez with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Redmond did not hit his first home run of the game until the fifth inning. Redmond's first home run was an opposite field two-run home run that gave the Springfield Cardinals a 6-4 lead.

The lefty went back up to the plate in the sixth inning and sent a 3-1 change-up the opposite way for a grand slam for his second home run of the day to put the Cardinals up 11-4.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Redmond jumped on a first pitch fastball to the other way again for a solo home run that put the Cardinals up 15-4.

The 32nd-round pick from the 2019 draft stepped up to the plate in the eighth inning with runners on first and third and two outs. On a 1-1 count Redmond crushed a fastball over the fence to complete the home run cycle with a three-run home run.

"So after I hit the grand slam, I had a little thought creep into my mind about maybe the cycle. But then I brushed it off real quick. I was like, ‘Come on this was only my second time with a multihomer game in pro ball,’" Redmond said.

"But then I go up there and hit the solo shot, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can do it.’ So then walking up for that last at-bat and seeing two guys on, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, everything is lining up, you can do this. So just stay calm and stay within yourself, but if you get a chance to get a ball to hammer, you better not miss it.’"

Redmond had a career-high five hits in the 21-4 drudging over the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The Cardinals set a franchise single game record with home runs (8) and runs (21) in the victory.

Redmond’s four home runs and 11 RBIs in the game are also set a record for most home runs and RBIs in a single game in Cardinals’ history.