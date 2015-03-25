Cardinals ink TE Quinn

The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end Richard Quinn on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old North Carolina product has started four of the 30 career games in which he has played, and he has caught one pass for nine yards.

After playing 29 games over two seasons with Denver (2009-10), Quinn appeared one contest with Washington during the 2011 campaign. He was inactive for 15 games last season as a member of Cincinnati.

The Cardinals also released tight end Mickey Shuler and rookie safety Javon Harris.

Shuler's only action in the NFL came three years ago, when he had two receptions for 44 yards while playing six games (two starts) with Miami.