Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals forced to clarify home run celebration not an homage to Trump surviving assassination attempt

Burleson has 18 homers; Cardinals won game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Alec Burleson hit a 435-foot solo home run to contribute to the team’s 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, but it was his celebration that caught the eyes of baseball fans.

As Burleson rounded the bases, he and his teammates were seen putting a fist up and covering their right ear. Burleson did the move as he rounded third base, and several of his teammates in the dugout followed suit. It was Burleson’s 18th home run of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alec Burleson vs Braves

St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Braves in Atlanta on July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Baseball fans on social media wondered whether the celebration was inspired by former President Trump and his strength after he was wounded in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last week.

Cardinals veteran Matt Carpenter told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the celebration was actually a call back to Burleson’s college days when he was a rapper nicknamed Biscuit. The hand over the ear was allegedly supposed to be invisible headphones.

"Definitely not a political statement, that is off base," Carpenter said.

TRUMP PITCHES YANKEES GAME OUTING WITH KIM JONG UN AT MICHIGAN RALLY

Alec Burleson swings

St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson swings in the eighth inning against the Braves in Atlanta on July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

Trump was wounded in the shooting but managed to participate in the Republican National Convention last week, ending with a speech as he accepted the party’s nomination for president.

For Burleson, he was 2-for-5 with two RBI and is now hitting .294 with 59 RBI.

Alec Burleson vs Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs on July 13, 2024, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

St. Louis moved to 52-47 on the season. The Braves fell to 54-44.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.