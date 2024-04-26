Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals fans can't buy Mavin Harrison Jr jersey just yet because of licensing issue

Harrison was selected with the No. 4 overall pick

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Arizona Cardinals fans won’t be able to purchase a Mavin Harrison Jr. jersey anytime soon. 

The Cardinals drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night, but just hours before his name was called on stage, it was reported that Harrison had not signed a preliminary NFLPA licensing agreement. 

Marvin Harrison Jr. poses

Marvin Harrison Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, the agreement allows his name and likeness to be monetized after getting drafted and before formally signing an NFL contract.

The most immediate impact of this was fans’ ability to purchase Harrison’s jersey on Thursday. 

Marvin Harrison Jr. poses

Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates after being selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MARVIN HARRISON JR'S LEGENDARY FATHER WISHES NFL DRAFT PROSPECT HAD 1 THING IN HIS GAME

Fanatics released a statement on X informing the Cardinals’ loyal fanbase that until a deal is signed, jerseys will not be made available for purchase. 

"Hey Cardinals fans: Currently, Fanatics and other retailers are not able to offer Marvin Harrison Jr. merchandise until he signs a licensing contract with the NFLPA. Products will be immediately available once he signs."

Marvin Harrison Jr vs Rutgers

Marvin Harrison Jr., #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes, in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a college football game at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023, in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes. He joins the Cardinals as a top target for quarterback Kyler Murray.

"Kyler’s awesome," Harrison said. "You look at his record from high school, and he’s always won, and that’s the kind of guy I want to play with. He’s just so dynamic of a quarterback, and I just want to go in there and make his job easier."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.