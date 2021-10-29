Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins checked himself back into game on his own accord: 'He'd just run on'

Hopkins was injured in the first quarter and still led the Cardinals in receiving yards

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed most of the game with a hamstring injury he suffered in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but an issue ensued when he checked himself back into the matchup.

Hopkins sat out two quarters while he was trying to test his hamstring on the sideline. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the 24-21 loss that the star receiver was inserting himself back into the huddle while coaches were trying to keep him on the sideline.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is talk by Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"We wanted him to stay off the field but he'd just run on. He wants to play, super competitive and made some plays there, and we just want him to be smart, but he was definitely hurting," Kingsbury said, via ESPN.

Hopkins made an outstanding play in the first quarter when he appeared to fend off a Packers defender for a touchdown. The play was called back because of a facemask penalty. He didn’t return to the game until around 8:15 in the third quarter.

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Stokes #21 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at State Farm Stadium on Oct. 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"He wants to be out there. He's competitive as anybody I've been around, and he ended up making some plays. But, we also have a lot of games left so we're trying to be smart with him," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals lost the game after the final drive ended with an interception.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins kneels after the Green Bay Packers intercepted the ball in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Even in his minimal play, Hopkins led the Cardinals with two catches for 66 yards.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com