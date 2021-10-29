Cardinals' Kyler Murray in disbelief over way team lost: 'We just gotta play better'

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray nearly led the team on a game-winning drive but was upended by an apparent brain dud from wide receiver A.J. Green at the very end of the game.

Green seemingly wasn’t looking for the football when Murray threw it toward him. Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas tipped the ball to himself and completed the interception. Douglas celebrated with the group of Packers fans while Murray lay on the ground in disbelief.

The Packers won the game 24-21 and Murray couldn’t explain what happened on the final play.

"I honestly don't know. Just a miscommunication. I couldn't tell you, but we just gotta be better," he said, via the Arizona Republic.

Arizona suffered its first defeat of the season.

AARON RODGERS' MESSAGE TO KYLER MURRAY AFTER NARROW VICTORY

Murray and Aaron Rodgers met on the field and the Packers quarterback revealed to FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews what he told the young player.

"I said I respected the way he plays," Rodgers said. "He’s started off with some incredible years he’s putting together. He’s so talented – arm talent. Obviously, he runs all over the place. I said, ‘We’ll see you in the playoffs.’"

Murray finished 22-for-33 with 274 passing yards and two interceptions. DeAndre Hopkins was sidelined for most of the game with a hamstring injury. He finished with two catches for 66 yards.