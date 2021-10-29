Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals' Kyler Murray in disbelief over way team lost: 'We just gotta play better'

Murray was stunned at the end of the game and through the press conference afterward

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray nearly led the team on a game-winning drive but was upended by an apparent brain dud from wide receiver A.J. Green at the very end of the game.

Green seemingly wasn’t looking for the football when Murray threw it toward him. Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas tipped the ball to himself and completed the interception. Douglas celebrated with the group of Packers fans while Murray lay on the ground in disbelief.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray lies on the field after being hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.

The Packers won the game 24-21 and Murray couldn’t explain what happened on the final play.

"I honestly don't know. Just a miscommunication. I couldn't tell you, but we just gotta be better," he said, via the Arizona Republic.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray walks off the field after being hit during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.

Arizona suffered its first defeat of the season.

AARON RODGERS' MESSAGE TO KYLER MURRAY AFTER NARROW VICTORY

Murray and Aaron Rodgers met on the field and the Packers quarterback revealed to FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews what he told the young player.

"I said I respected the way he plays," Rodgers said. "He’s started off with some incredible years he’s putting together. He’s so talented – arm talent. Obviously, he runs all over the place. I said, ‘We’ll see you in the playoffs.’"

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is sacked by Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Arizona.

Murray finished 22-for-33 with 274 passing yards and two interceptions. DeAndre Hopkins was sidelined for most of the game with a hamstring injury. He finished with two catches for 66 yards.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com