Cardinals’ Albert Pujols to participate in 2022 Home Run Derby, fifth of his career retire

Fans of Major League Baseball will receive a special treat during the All-Star Week festivities.

Albert Pujols, fifth all-time in home runs, will participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby in the last season of his professional career.

The St. Louis Cardinal, who was added to the All-Star Game roster by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred as an honorary selection, made the announcement on Twitter.

"I’m thoroughly blessed to be able to do it and I hope that I can put on a good show for the fans," Pujols said, according to MLB.com. "I’m just going to try to have fun like I always have in that event and try to put on a good show. I’ll represent a lot of players and fans, and hopefully, I can put on a good show for them and have fun. When they asked me about it, I was excited about it and feel honored to be able to do it."

Pujols returned to St. Louis during the offseason for a one-year deal after spending the last 10 years of his career in Los Angeles. The three-time MVP has appeared in 50 games for the Cardinals this season, hitting .219 with six home runs and 20 RBI’s.

On Monday, Pujols passed Cardinals great Stan Musial for third on the all-time extra-base hits list.

"He was probably looking down and smiling," Pujols said of Musial on Monday, according to MLB.com. "He was probably like, ‘Once again, you did it.’ I mean, I don’t even have words to describe my feelings because of the respect that I have for Stan and his whole family, and the legacy he left behind through this organization and through myself. That means a lot to me."

This was the 1,378th extra-base hit of his storied career and moves Pujols behind only Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds on the all-time extra-base hits list.

The Home Run Derby will consist of eight competitors, including Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves, Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Pujols confirming their participation.

The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 18.