St. Louis Cardinals
Albert Pujols becomes third all-time in extra-base hits, passing Cardinals great Stan Musial

Pujols was added to the All-Star Game roster by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Albert Pujols may be in the twilight of his career, but the three-time MVP continues to add to his legacy in his 22nd season in Major League Baseball

Pujols passed St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial for the third-most extra-base hits in MLB history Monday night, getting the 1,378th extra-base hit of his storied career. 

Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with Corey Dickerson #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals after Dickerson hit a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on July 11, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. 

Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with Corey Dickerson #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals after Dickerson hit a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on July 11, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.  (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

"He was probably looking down and smiling," Pujols said of Musial on Monday, according to MLB.com. "He was probably like, ‘Once again, you did it.’ I mean, I don’t even have words to describe my feelings because of the respect that I have for Stan and his whole family, and the legacy he left behind through this organization and through myself. That means a lot to me."

Pujols went opposite field in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, getting a standing ovation from the Busch Stadium crowd. 

Pujols signed a one-year contract in the offseason to return to St. Louis, the organization where Pujols won two World Series championships. 

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) doubles in the seventh inning during a MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 11, 2022, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO.

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) doubles in the seventh inning during a MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 11, 2022, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

"It’s special when you start seeing some of the numbers come across the scoreboard, and going into the game [knowing] what he’s capable of doing if he gets another hit or an extra-base hit. Or it seems like any time a ball is in play [by Pujols], we’re asking for it," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said, according to MLB.com. "It’s remarkable. It just speaks to the type of career this guy has had. Incredibly impressive."

Pujols has appeared in 49 games during the 2022 regular season, hitting .216 with five home runs and 19 RBI’s. He was recently added to the All-Star Game roster by commissioner Rob Manfred, his 11th appearance in the Summer Classic. 

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) runs to second base after hitting a double during a MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 11, 2022, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO. 

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) runs to second base after hitting a double during a MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 11, 2022, at Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO.  (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Manfred also added Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers to the game, his 12th All-Star Game selection and first since 2006.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.