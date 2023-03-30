Cardinals' Adam Wainwright stuns teammates, crowd by singing national anthem at final Opening Day

The St. Louis Cardinals faithful had a surprise at Busch Stadium on Opening Day.

Adam Wainwright didn't get the start to begin his 19th MLB season (he's dealing with a groin injury), but he did give the performance of a lifetime – on the microphone.

Yes, the three-time All-Star surprised everyone in attendance when he was called upon to sing the national anthem.

The public address announcer said an "up-and-coming singer" from St. Louis was taking the mic, and the crowd went nuts when they realized it was their beloved starter.

Wainwright had a chance to walk off into the sunset with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina after last season, but he opted to stay for one more season – and why wouldn't he? He pitched to a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts last season.

Wainwright came up as a reliever and was the closer for the 2006 World Series championship team. The following season, he joined the rotation full time, and has given himself quite the resume.

The 41-year-old owns a career 3.38 ERA and was a finalist for the Cy Young Award in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014. He also finished in seventh place in 2021, his age-39 season.

Wainwright's Cardinals are the favorites to defend the National League Central title – he recently played for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.