Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

St. Louis Cardinals
Published

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright stuns teammates, crowd by singing national anthem at final Opening Day

Wainwright, 41, dealing with groin injury but still had to give performance on Opening Day

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The St. Louis Cardinals faithful had a surprise at Busch Stadium on Opening Day.

Adam Wainwright didn't get the start to begin his 19th MLB season (he's dealing with a groin injury), but he did give the performance of a lifetime – on the microphone.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium on September 14, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium on September 14, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Yes, the three-time All-Star surprised everyone in attendance when he was called upon to sing the national anthem.

The public address announcer said an "up-and-coming singer" from St. Louis was taking the mic, and the crowd went nuts when they realized it was their beloved starter.

Wainwright had a chance to walk off into the sunset with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina after last season, but he opted to stay for one more season – and why wouldn't he? He pitched to a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts last season.

Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Busch Stadium on August 28, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.

Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Busch Stadium on August 28, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

MLB OPENING DAY: THREE MAJOR RULE CHANGES FOR THE 2023 SEASON

Wainwright came up as a reliever and was the closer for the 2006 World Series championship team. The following season, he joined the rotation full time, and has given himself quite the resume.

The 41-year-old owns a career 3.38 ERA and was a finalist for the Cy Young Award in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2014. He also finished in seventh place in 2021, his age-39 season.

A general view of Busch Stadium prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day on March 30, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri.

A general view of Busch Stadium prior to a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day on March 30, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wainwright's Cardinals are the favorites to defend the National League Central title – he recently played for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.