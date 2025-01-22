Capitals netminder Logan Thompson blames rouge nacho platter for Oilers goal

Edmonton Oilers star Corey Perry likely had one of the most unusual assists of his career during the third period of Tuesday night’s game against the league-leading Washington Capitals.

The Oilers were trailing 3-1 to start the third period when center Leon Draisaitl skated into Washington’s zone, making a quick pass to Perry, who beat Capitals netminder Logan Thompson to cut the lead to a one-goal deficit.

However, Thompson appeared to take issue with the sequence of events, pleading to officials that something had been thrown onto the ice before the pass was made.

What was it that distracted one of the NHL’s top goalies? A platter of nachos.

"That's a first," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said after the game, via ESPN.

"We just talked about that in the coaches' office. I don't think I've ever seen a nachos-on-the-ice National Hockey League game. Did they save them? Maybe we can bring them into the locker room."

A replay of the play showed Perry skating around the concession stand favorite to find the back of the net. Thompson admitted after the game that he should have played until the whistle.

"I've never seen that before. Obviously, I've got to play to the whistle. That one's on me," Thompson said, adding that he saw the fan that threw the plate of nachos.

"Wasn't too happy. But credit to him. He got them a goal," he said, suggesting the fan was an Oilers supporter.

For his part, Perry admitted to not even noticing the platter.

Despite the setback, the Capitals were able to hold on to the 3-2 lead for the win as they extended their win streak to five straight. The Oilers have now dropped two in a row and their first since star forward Connor McDavid was issued a three-game suspension for cross-checking.