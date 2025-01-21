NHL suspends Oilers' Connor McDavid 3 games for cross-checking opponent in the head

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has been suspended three games for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland in the head.

Late in the Canucks' 3-2 win over the Oilers on Saturday, McDavid and Garland got tied up in a scrum.

After being tangled for a few seconds, McDavid got up and cross-checked Garland in the side of his head with his stick. The Oilers star was promptly thrown out of the game with a match penalty for intent to injure.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McDavid had a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Monday, and shortly after the hearing, McDavid’s suspension was announced.

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers was also suspended three games for his actions in that same scrum between McDavid and Garland.

Myers crosschecked Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard in the face during the fracas after the whistle.

WAYNE GRETZKY ATTENDS TRUMP'S INAUGURATION AS INCOMING PRESIDENT FLOATS NHL LEGEND FOR CANADIAN LEADERSHIP

This is the second time McDavid has been suspended in his 10-year career. He was suspended for two games in 2019 for an illegal check to the head.

The suspension will cost McDavid $195,312 in salary over the next three games. He was previously fined $5,000 for elbowing a player in 2021.

The Oilers will not have McDavid for their game against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, in their rematch against the Canucks on Thursday, and when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McDavid is eligible to return to the lineup next Monday when the Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken.

McDavid has been sensational, as he has been his whole career, this season. The three-time Hart Trophy (regular season MVP winner) has 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) across 43 games this season.

The Oilers are 29-14-3, and are second in the Pacific Division, just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.