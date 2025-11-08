Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin takes leave from team as fiancée recovers from heart transplant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team just months after his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, underwent a heart transplant, the team announced Friday.

Head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to reporters Friday and shared that Matovac had not suffered any setbacks, but that Dahlin would be traveling to Sweden as she continues to recover.

"[Dahlin] said everything is OK," he said, via ESPN. "I think it's been incredibly hard. I fully understand what this young man is going through. I don't think you can describe it. I'm very passionate about the fact that no one would want to walk in his shoes and to have dealt with what he has dealt with. He has the support of everybody on this. This is larger than hockey."

Ruff said there was no timetable for Dahlin’s return.

In an open letter to fans in September, Dahlin shared that Matovac had been feeling ill for several days, which led to her experiencing "major heart failure."

"Fortunately, she received CPR on multiple occasions, and up to a couple of hours at a time to keep her alive, which ultimately saved her life. Without her receiving lifesaving CPR, the result would have been unimaginable. It is hard to even think about the worst-case scenario," he wrote.

Matovac remained on life support for weeks before receiving the transplant in France.

"Without the incredible commitment, expertise, care, and sensitivity of all the people who treated Carolina, we would not be in the position that we are in today, with Carolina recovering well and on the path to a full recovery."

"While Carolina is still working through her rehab to return to be with me in Buffalo, she has demonstrated an incredible determination, spirit, positivity, and resilience that I am in awe of," Dahlin continued. "This has undoubtedly been the most challenging chapter of our lives, however it is something that we have learned so much from. We will continue to grow from these experiences and are so grateful for all the love and support we have received. We are truly blessed in so many ways and fully realize how fortunate we are."

Dahlin, 25, is entering his eighth NHL season after being selected first overall by Buffalo in the 2018 draft. The Swedish defenseman has topped 50 points in each of his past four seasons and was selected to represent his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

He has nine points in 14 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.