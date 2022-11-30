Capitals' Alex Ovechkin breaks Wayne Gretzky record with 403rd career goal on the road in win over Canucks

Washington Capitals great Alex Ovechkin surpassed NHL legend Wayne Gretzky for most goals on the road with two first period goals in Tuesday night’s win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Ovechkin started the night off with another record, scoring his 135th game-opening goal at the 5:35 mark.

After getting the puck off of a pass from behind the net from Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, Ovechkin knocked a quick one in to tie Jaromir Jagr for the most game-opening goals in NHL history.

But his record-breaking night didn’t end there.

At the 11:52 mark, Ovechkin fired one off from the top left circle to beat Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin for his 403rd goal on the road – one better than Gretzky.

"It’s always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said after the game. "It doesn’t matter what kind of milestone it is. It’s history."

Gretzky still holds the NHL record for most career goals with 894 across 1,487 games while Ovechkin ranks third behind Gordie Howe with 793 across 1,298 games – all with the Capitals.

"I think he has 13 goals this year and I want to say like eight or nine have been like a new record. So it’s been cool," said Washington center Dylan Strome, who had an assist on Ovechkin’s second goal.

"Any time you pass Wayne Gretzky in anything, it deserves a standing ovation, which he got."

The Capitals defeated the Canucks 5-1 to improve to 10-11-3 and will travel to Seattle on Thursday for a three-game road trip out west.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.