Canucks F Raymond hurt on first shift of Game 6 after hit from Boston's Boychuk

BOSTON - Vancouver Canucks forward Mason Raymond has been taken to the locker room with an injury on the first shift of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals.

Raymond was hurt 20 seconds into Monday's game when he got tangled up awkwardly with Boston defenceman Johnny Boychuk. Raymond was bent at the waist with Boychuk's stick between his legs when Boychuk ran him into the boards near Boston's net.

Raymond stayed face down on the ice for several minutes before his teammates helped him off.

Raymond has struggled on Vancouver's second line in the post-season, managing just two goals and six assists.

Online reaction was almost immediate with Bobby Ryan of the Anaheim Ducks tweeting: "Hope raymonds ok too. Awkward hit".