Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Sports

Canadian PM Carney challenges Trump to bet on Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series: 'He's afraid'

Carney predicts Toronto will win in six games, while White House suggests Trump doesn't gamble

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Blue Jays advance to World Series, Can they stop the Dodgers from repeating? | The Herd Video

Blue Jays advance to World Series, Can they stop the Dodgers from repeating? | The Herd

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners to advance to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colin Cowherd analyzes both teams to see if the Blue Jays can beat the Dodgers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accused President Donald Trump of being "afraid" to bet on the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers. 

"I think he’s afraid to make a bet," Carney joked to The Associated Press Thursday. "He doesn’t like to lose. He hasn’t called. He hasn’t returned my call yet on the bet, so I’m ready. We’re ready to make a bet with the U.S."

Carney predicted the Blue Jays would win in six games. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, greets U.S. President Donald Trump during an arrival ceremony at the Group of Seven Summit at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025.  (Getty Images)

"The country is so pumped. I think the world is pumped for this series," Carney said. "It’s going to go deep. It’s going to be a great series. But we’ve got depth, we’ve got fire. You see the performance."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked during a media briefing Thursday whether Trump does any sports betting when the topic turned to the FBI's arrest of three NBA figures in a widespread illegal gambling probe. 

"You know, I'm not sure. I don't think he does. I've been with him quite some time, and I've not seen him gamble before," Leavitt said. "I don't think he's a big gambler." 

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE DODGERS-BLUE JAYS WORLD SERIES

Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Imagn Images)

The Blue Jays are looking to win their first World Series since 1993, and the Dodgers are looking for their second straight championship after winning it in 2024. 

The Dodgers are -220 to win the World Series entering Friday’s Game 1, giving them an implied probability of 68.75% to win. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays take batting practice during workouts at Rogers Centre.  (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

The Dodgers will start Blake Snell, while the Blue Jays are sending rookie Trey Yesavage to the mound for Game 1 on Friday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. 

For Friday’s Game 1, Los Angeles is a -150 road favorite. The total is 7.5, while the Blue Jays are +125 to win at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Close modal

Continue