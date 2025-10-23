Canadian PM Carney challenges Trump to bet on Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series: 'He's afraid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accused President Donald Trump of being "afraid" to bet on the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I think he’s afraid to make a bet," Carney joked to The Associated Press Thursday. "He doesn’t like to lose. He hasn’t called. He hasn’t returned my call yet on the bet, so I’m ready. We’re ready to make a bet with the U.S."

Carney predicted the Blue Jays would win in six games.

"The country is so pumped. I think the world is pumped for this series," Carney said. "It’s going to go deep. It’s going to be a great series. But we’ve got depth, we’ve got fire. You see the performance."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked during a media briefing Thursday whether Trump does any sports betting when the topic turned to the FBI's arrest of three NBA figures in a widespread illegal gambling probe.

"You know, I'm not sure. I don't think he does. I've been with him quite some time, and I've not seen him gamble before," Leavitt said. "I don't think he's a big gambler."

The Blue Jays are looking to win their first World Series since 1993, and the Dodgers are looking for their second straight championship after winning it in 2024.

The Dodgers are -220 to win the World Series entering Friday’s Game 1, giving them an implied probability of 68.75% to win.

The Dodgers will start Blake Snell, while the Blue Jays are sending rookie Trey Yesavage to the mound for Game 1 on Friday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

For Friday’s Game 1, Los Angeles is a -150 road favorite. The total is 7.5, while the Blue Jays are +125 to win at home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.