What to know about the Dodgers-Blue Jays World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays begin a star-studded World Series on Friday.

The Dodgers are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees, who won three straight World Series from 1998 to 2000, to repeat as champions, while the Blue Jays last won in 1993.

The Blue Jays’ World Series title in 1993 was the second of back-to-back championships.

The two teams' path to the World Series have been different. The Dodgers have rolled, while the Blue Jays fought tooth and nail to make it to the Fall Classic.

The Dodgers did have to play in the Wild Card Series, as they dismantled the Cincinnati Reds in two games to move on to the NLDS.

In the NLDS, the Dodgers took down the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, aided by Phillies’ reliever Orion Kerkering’s backbreaking error, to advance to the NLCS.

The Dodgers then made quick work of the Milwaukee Brewers, as they swept them. Shohei Ohtani had one of the most incredible postseason performances of all time in Game 4 to close out the series.

The Dodgers' pitching staff, especially their starting pitching, has been sensational, allowing just 28 runs in 10 postseason games. The team’s elite rotation of Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Ohtani has carried the load thus far.

SHOHEI OHTANI MAKES MLB HISTORY TO SEND DODGERS BACK TO THE WORLD SERIES

The Blue Jays narrowly avoided the Wild Card round. The Yankees stormed back and they ended the season with the same record, but the Blue Jays held the head-to-head tiebreaker to win the American League East and avoided the best-of-three series.

The Blue Jays dispatched the Yankees in four games behind an incredible offensive outbreak in the ALDS, scoring 34 runs.

After beating their American League East rival, the Blue Jays took on the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS and won in seven thrilling games.

The Mariners won the first two games of the ALCS in Toronto, and the Blue Jays responded by winning Games 3 and 4 in Seattle. The Mariners won Game 5 in dramatic fashion behind third baseman Eugenio Suárez’s eighth-inning grand slam.

The Blue Jays won Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7, which they won 4-3 after George Springer’s epic three-run homer in the seventh inning.

GEORGE SPRINGER'S 3-RUN HOMER LIFTS BLUE JAYS OVER MARINERS TO WIN AL PENNANT, REACH WORLD SERIES

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been otherworldly this postseason, hitting .442 with six home runs and 12 RBI across 51 plate appearances in 11 games.

The Blue Jays might have reinforcements coming, as star shortstop Bo Bichette said that he will be ready to return from a left knee sprain that has kept him sidelined since early September, according to MLB.com.

Bichette had a .311 batting average and 18 home runs in 139 games this season prior to the injury. If he's added to the roster, it remains unclear how Toronto will deploy him.

The Dodgers-Blue Jays matchup marks the fifth World Series in history that one team swept their opponent in the LCS round and the other won in a seven-game series.

The team that played the seven-game series in the LCS has won the World Series in all four of the previous instances.

All World Series games will be broadcast on FOX. Here are the times and dates for this year’s Fall Classic:

Game 1, Friday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m. ET, in Toronto

Game 2, Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m. ET, in Toronto

Game 3, Monday, Oct. 27, 8 p.m. ET, in Los Angeles

Game 4, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m. ET, in Los Angeles

Game 5, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m. ET, in Los Angeles*

Game 6, Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m. ET, in Toronto*

Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m. ET, in Toronto*

(*If necessary)

