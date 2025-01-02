Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Cam Skattebo sounds off on fan accusing ASU star running back of late night out before Peach Bowl

Arizona State lost 39-31 to Texas in double overtime

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo shut down one fan on social media after the star running back was accused of being out late on the eve of the Peach Bowl. 

Skattebo capped a record season with a strong performance in Wednesday’s double-overtime loss to Texas. 

On Thursday, Skattebo took to X to respond to one fan’s claim he was out late the night before. 

Cam Skattebo escapes a tackle

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) is tackled by Texas linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Imagn)

"Checks out - Cam was out late last night in classic ASU fashion. This is why we aren’t a football school," the fan said in a post with a picture of Skattebo appearing at a bar surrounded by people. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Skattebo responded to the post a day later, claiming he was out with family for dinner. 

"Dudes a clown, that was at 8:30 pm and I was with family," Skattebo said in a post. "Yes they were drinking alcohol, and if you knew anything about me you know I don’t drink. But I’m sure you posted this because you couldn’t get a picture or autograph.

"Man some people just want the clout and it’s sickening."

TEXAS SURVIVES DOUBLE OT SCARE FROM ARIZONA STATE IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF THRILLER

The fan who first shared the photograph responded, admitting it was "ragebait." 

He later defended posting the picture. 

Cam Skattebo escapes a tackle

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) escapes a tackle by Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) during the fourth quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Imagn)

"For everyone telling me to delete because I’m trying to ruin his life… where did I lie? He was out late and late is a relative term. The rest is my opinion. Would never try to ruin a young man’s career. I worked hard to build mine after all!" 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cam Skattebo holds up the belt

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo holds up the WWE Big 12 championship belt after the Sun Devils defeated the Iowa State Cyclones to win the 2024 Big 12 championship at AT&T Stadium Dec. 7, 2024. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Despite the loss to Texas, Skattebo was named Peach Bowl MVP. He finished with 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns and eight catches for 99 yards. He also threw one pass for a 42-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics