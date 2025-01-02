Cam Skattebo sounds off on fan accusing ASU star running back of late night out before Peach Bowl

Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo shut down one fan on social media after the star running back was accused of being out late on the eve of the Peach Bowl.

Skattebo capped a record season with a strong performance in Wednesday’s double-overtime loss to Texas.

On Thursday, Skattebo took to X to respond to one fan’s claim he was out late the night before.

"Checks out - Cam was out late last night in classic ASU fashion. This is why we aren’t a football school," the fan said in a post with a picture of Skattebo appearing at a bar surrounded by people.

Skattebo responded to the post a day later, claiming he was out with family for dinner.

"Dudes a clown, that was at 8:30 pm and I was with family," Skattebo said in a post. "Yes they were drinking alcohol, and if you knew anything about me you know I don’t drink. But I’m sure you posted this because you couldn’t get a picture or autograph.

"Man some people just want the clout and it’s sickening."

The fan who first shared the photograph responded, admitting it was "ragebait."

He later defended posting the picture.

"For everyone telling me to delete because I’m trying to ruin his life… where did I lie? He was out late and late is a relative term. The rest is my opinion. Would never try to ruin a young man’s career. I worked hard to build mine after all!"

Despite the loss to Texas, Skattebo was named Peach Bowl MVP. He finished with 30 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns and eight catches for 99 yards. He also threw one pass for a 42-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.