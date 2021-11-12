Cam Newton addresses Panthers return, ready to get back to work

Cam Newton addressed the media Friday for the first time since he rejoined the Carolina Panthers on a one-year deal, reuniting him with the team that drafted him in 2010.

Newton signed his one-year deal with Carolina Thursday. He said one of the reasons he re-signed with the Panthers was he knew the team was in a position to contend. Ultimately, he added, it was about him being another piece of the puzzle.

"I’m still floating, you know, I feel like I’m going to say this a lot … it’s not about me. It’s about being an additional piece to this team and that where I plan on keeping it," Newton said.

He said the separation between him and the organization was left in the past, calling it "irrelevant."

"To hell with feelings. It will be the biggest right [of a] wrong by winning games," he said.

While he’s no longer active on social media, Newton said he was aware of the buzz among Carolina fans when it looked like he was going to re-sign.

"I know the buzz is going on. I just want everybody to know who is a part of the Panthers’ nation I receive it. But, this ain’t no parade. Let’s get to work. It’s really an opportunity for me to get better," he added.

Whether Newton starts Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals remains unknown. Carolina placed Sam Darnold on injury reserve and has P.J. Walker as a backup. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Newton will travel to Glendale with the team, but it was more realistic that he gets a shot next week.

Newton finished his press conference with something he said he’s always wanted to say.

"Without further ado, I will say something that I’ve been wanting to say for a long time … keep pounding."

Newton was released by the Panthers after the 2019 season. He spent a majority of that season injured and played only two games. Carolina fired then-head coach Ron Rivera and named Matt Rhule the new head coach, and the team decided to part ways with the three-time Pro Bowler.

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Panthers to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and a Super Bowl appearance following the 2015 season, when he was awarded the league MVP. He was also named to three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

The Patriots signed him as the temporary replacement for Tom Brady. Newton lost the Pats' starting job to Mac Jones before the 2021 season began and had been a free agent since the start of the season.

In 2020, Newton threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdown in 15 games.

Carolina started Darnold and was 3-0 to begin 2021. But the team has lost five of its last six games and is trying to stay afloat in the NFC South. Darnold was hurt in the most recent loss and is expected to be out four to six weeks.