NFL
Published

Cam Newton and Greg Olsen get too close for comfort in new ad

By Sid Saraf | FoxSports
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 22: Greg Olsen #88 and teammate Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in the 2nd quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 22, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton is getting the props he deserves this season. Except in the locker room.

Don't believe it? Check out this new Gatorade commercial and just marvel at the disrespect shown by his star tight end Greg Olsen.

Here comes Cam all set for an after-practice soak in the tub he always uses, only to find Greg sitting in there with his headphones on. Granted, it appears that GO has some killer tunes blasting in his ears, but to just summarily dismiss his quarterback with a wave of his hand?

Shame! That's Mr. Newton's lucky tank!

Don't worry, though. Cam isn't afraid to jump into the tub with a teammate. Close quarters? Who cares?