SPORTS
California high school wins football game 106-0: 'Classless move'

Justyn Martin, a UCLA commit, threw record 13 touchdown passes

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A California high school football team drew scrutiny Friday night after dropping 106 points on their opponent while their quarterback threw 13 touchdown passes.

Inglewood High School beat Inglewood Morningside, 106-0, with quarterback Justyn Martin starring in the win. The school also went for a 2-point conversion while up 104-0. 

Martin, who recently committed to UCLA, set the state record for most touchdown passes in a game with his incredible performance. But the school took some heat for running up the score.

Justyn Martin had 13 touchdown passes.

Justyn Martin had 13 touchdown passes. (iStock)

Inglewood Morningside coach Brian Collins ripped the school.

"It was a classless move. I told them, ‘Go play St. John Bosco and Mater Dei,’" he told the Los Angeles Times, referencing some of the top high school football teams in the Golden State.

According to Max Preps, Martin was just two touchdowns short of tying the national high school record of 15 touchdown passes set by Arthur Smith of Nebraska in 1921.

Inglewood is one of the best football teams in California.

Inglewood is one of the best football teams in California. (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Collins added that the officials asked Inglewood if they would run the clock and they refused the request. He also said he was surprised Martin played as much as he did after recently announcing his commitment to the Bruins. He called the whole ordeal bad sportsmanship.

The Inglewood coach has yet to respond to the criticisms.

Inglewood is one of the best teams in the state, finishing 8-0 during the regular season with the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs next on the schedule.

Justyn Martin committed to UCLA.

Justyn Martin committed to UCLA. (Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Collins said he hoped to use the loss as motivation for his team to improve.

