California earthquake jolts UFC legend Daniel Cormier during show taping: 'My whole office is shaking'

UFC legend Daniel Cormier was in the middle of filming his ESPN show with NFL analyst Ryan Clark on Tuesday when an earthquake hit California near the former MMA fighter's office.

Cormier and Clark were talking about UFC 280 and Aljamain Sterling’s knockout victory against T.J. Dillashaw when Cormier’s screen began to vibrate.

"Oh my God, Ryan, there’s an earthquake," Cormier said. "There’s an actual earthquake going on right now. My whole office is shaking."

Clark was stunned when Cormier told him.

"I swear to God. My whole office is shaking right now. An earthquake is happening. … It’s not a big one. Every now and again you get the rockies. You get the rockies, I’m serious."

Clark said, "I do not like that, bro."

Cormier tweeted the clip after the quake struck. He is from Lafayette, Louisianna, but fought out of San Jose, California, during his professional career.

The earthquake was measured as a 5.1 on the Richter scale. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at around 11:42 a.m. local time and was centered 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles.

Lucy Jones, a veteran California seismologist, told KNTV-TV that the quake happened on the Calaveras fault, one of eight major faults in the Bay Area.

"The Calaveras fault is one that tends to have smaller earthquakes," she told the station.

It was the largest quake in the Bay Area since a 6.0 jolted the Napa wine country in 2014, Jones said on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.