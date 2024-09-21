Caitlin Clark's autographed WNBA Draft card sells for record-breaking amount

In April, the Indiana Fever owned the top overall selection in the WNBA Draft for a second consecutive year.

The franchise elected to use the highly coveted pick on Caitlin Clark, which added the consectious top propesct to its roster. While WNBA Draft rookie cards have typically been manufactured every year, Clark's card was able to command an unusual fee.

The card sold at an auction for an estimated $84,000.

The one-of-a-kind card also featured Clark's autograph.

Clark's card surpassed the record for the priciest women’s basketball card on record, which was set earlier this year when someone handed over $78,000 for an autographed 2022 Bowman University Caitlin Clark Superfractor.

Clark's highly sought after WNBA draft rookie card shows Clark standing on a stage and posing for a photo as she held her Fever jersey, just moments after her name was called at the draft.

The "Blue Viper" variation of Clark's Panini Instant branded card is the first time she was featured on a card with a Fever jersey.

The card is now the second-highest selling in women's sports history. More than two decades ago, tennis icon Serena Williams' NetPro autograph patch card sold for $266,400. The sale happened in 2022. The card included a piece of one of Williams' match-worn tennis outfits.

After finishing the 2023 season with 13 wins and failing to qualify for the postseason, Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and last year's top draft pick Aliyah Boston helped revere the franchise's fortunes. Indiana ended the 2024 regular season with a 20-20 record.

Clark finished the regular season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Her assists average was the highest in the league in 2024. Connecticut Sun Alyssa Thomas averaged 7.9 assists per game, which was the second best in the WNBA this season.

Clark and the Fever recently clinched a playoff berth. Game 1 of Indiana's first round series against the Sun begins on September 22.

