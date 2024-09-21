Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark's autographed WNBA Draft card sells for record-breaking amount

Clark was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Why Caitlin Clark is the clear ROTY at this point over Angel Reese | What's Wright? Video

Why Caitlin Clark is the clear ROTY at this point over Angel Reese | What's Wright?

Nick Wright explains why Caitlin Clark is the clear Rookie of the Year at this point in the WNBA season over Angel Reese, then dives into the social media talk among both players across W coverage.

In April, the Indiana Fever owned the top overall selection in the WNBA Draft for a second consecutive year. 

The franchise elected to use the highly coveted pick on Caitlin Clark, which added the consectious top propesct to its roster. While WNBA Draft rookie cards have typically been manufactured every year, Clark's card was able to command an unusual fee.

The card sold at an auction for an estimated $84,000.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark speaks during a press conference

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever n the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

The one-of-a-kind card also featured Clark's autograph.

Clark's card surpassed the record for the priciest women’s basketball card on record, which was set earlier this year when someone handed over $78,000 for an autographed 2022 Bowman University Caitlin Clark Superfractor.

CAITLIN CLARK PLAYOFF TICKETS COST MORE THAN ENTIRE 2023 WNBA FINALS COMBINED

Clark's highly sought after WNBA draft rookie card shows Clark standing on a stage and posing for a photo as she held her Fever jersey, just moments after her name was called at the draft.

Caitlin Clark poses for a photo at the WNBA Draft

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Caitlin Clark poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the number one overall pick to the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The "Blue Viper" variation of Clark's Panini Instant branded card is the first time she was featured on a card with a Fever jersey.

The card is now the second-highest selling in women's sports history. More than two decades ago, tennis icon Serena Williams' NetPro autograph patch card sold for $266,400. The sale happened in 2022. The card included a piece of one of Williams' match-worn tennis outfits.

Caitlin Clark signs a ball

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) signs mini basketballs for fans following in a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

After finishing the 2023 season with 13 wins and failing to qualify for the postseason, Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and last year's top draft pick Aliyah Boston helped revere the franchise's fortunes. Indiana ended the 2024 regular season with a 20-20 record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark finished the regular season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game. Her assists average was the highest in the league in 2024. Connecticut Sun Alyssa Thomas averaged 7.9 assists per game, which was the second best in the WNBA this season.

Clark and the Fever recently clinched a playoff berth. Game 1 of Indiana's first round series against the Sun begins on September 22.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.