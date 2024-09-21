Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark playoff tickets cost more than entire 2023 WNBA finals combined

The Fever clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd Video

Is the WNBA doing enough to support Caitlin Clark's stardom? | The Herd

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on a 6-1 run, with Clark seemingly running away with the Rookie of the Year award. Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright ask whether the WNBA is doing enough to support Clark's rising stardom.

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is the hottest ticket in women’s basketball – literally. 

The Rookie of the Year favorite helped the Fever secure the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016, and Clark will make her playoff debut against the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. 

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) after recording a triple-double Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Los Angeles Sparks, 93-86. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA Today Network)

But fans hoping to see the former Iowa star at Mohegan Sun Arena will have to pay a historically higher price than before. 

According to data collected by the ticket marketplace TickPick, the cheapest ticket price available to see a Round 1 game between the Fever and Sun this season is $133. That is more expensive than the total cost to attend every game of the 2023 WNBA Finals at $131.

FEVER PLAYERS CREDIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH POPULARITY SURGE AFTER RECORD WNBA CROWD: ‘WE APPRECIATE HER FOR THIS’

The series between the Las Vegas Aces, the defending champions, and the New York Liberty saw the lowest ticket prices range between $25 and $40 for the four-game final. 

Caitlin Clark shoots

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Dallas Wings guard Sevgi Uzun (1) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Clark’s impact on the league and women’s basketball as a whole has been undeniable. The Fever’s average attendance of just under 17,000 leads the WNBA, and 10 of their games have set league TV viewership records — many in front of sellout crowds. 

The Fever closed out the regular season with another record, playing in front of a crowd of 20,711 fans – the largest attendance in WNBA history.  

Caitlin Clark shoots

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a 3-pointer on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Dream in overtime, 104-100. (Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA Today Network)

The Sun host the Fever on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. 

The Sun host the Fever on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.