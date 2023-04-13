Caitlin Clark potential has WNBA exec licking their chops: 'I don't want her to stay in college another year'

Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark still has at least one more year in college before she could take the next step and turn pro to play in the WNBA in 2024.

But at least one WNBA executive is extremely high on the 2022-23 AP National Player of the Year’s potential, telling The Athletic in a story published Thursday they think she is "one of the best guards we've ever seen."

"Some of the games that Clark's had this year indicate to us that she's one of the best guards we've ever seen," the anonymous WNBA executive added. "I do know what I'd like to see from Caitlin: I'd like to see her come out next year. I don't want her to stay in college another year. I want her to say, 'Hey, I'm tired of college. I'm going to go to the pros.’"

Iowa lost to LSU in the national championship, but Clark made a lasting impression on the basketball world.

Clark had set the sport on fire over the last three games of the NCAA Tournament. She had back-to-back 40-plus point games between the Elite Eight and the Final Four. And she put up 30 points on LSU even as she battled foul trouble the entire game along with a very questionable technical foul call.

As she looked toward the final season of her collegiate career, Clark spoke of her legacy and the impact she wants to have on the community.

"I want my legacy to be the impact that I can have on young kids and the people in the state of Iowa, and I hope I brought them a lot of joy this season. I hope this team brought them a lot of joy. I understand we came up one win short, but I think we have a lot to be proud of and a lot to celebrate," she told reporters. "I was just that young girl, so all you have to do is dream, and you can be in moments like this."

Clark wrapped the 2022-23 campaign as the National Player of the Year in women’s college basketball. She had career highs in points (27.8) and assists (8.6) per game this season. He also shot 38.9% from three-point range.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.