Caitlin Clark says nerves for 'SNL' appearance' worse than playing in national championship: 'Not even close'

Caitlin Clark has seen millions of people watching her at a time during NCAA Tournament finals games, while being one of the biggest faces in women’s sports during her time at Iowa.

But the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft has to admit her special guest appearance on "Saturday Night Live" was scarier than anything she’s done on the court.

"Getting ready for ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and it’s not even close," Clark told The TODAY Show. "My heart was like pounding out of my chest. But I did all right.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It was super cool to be a surprise guest. That’s a bucket list item that not a lot of people get to do."

Clark made waves as a surprise guest during the show’s "Weekend Update" segment with Michael Che.

During the segment, Clark told Che that she "wrote some jokes" for him and asked if she could read them for everybody to hear.

CAITLIN CLARK HAS JOKES FOR MICHAEL CHE IN SURPRISE ‘SNL’ APPEARANCE

She ripped his Netflix special, urging him to be funnier.

"This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for three-pointers in a single season, and I have three pointers for Michael Che. 1 – Be, 2 – Funnier, 3 – Dumba--."

Clark also poked fun at Che, saying, "You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports don’t you, Michael?"

When the jokes came to an end, Clark showed her excitement for joining the WNBA, thanking the league’s legends including Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper and Dawn Staley among others for helping pave the way in women’s basketball.

Clark made it known she was entering the WNBA Draft following the regular season with the Hawkeyes, where they ended up winning the Big Ten Conference championship while earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Clark’s final ride ended up with another appearance in the title game, but once again, Iowa was unable to capture that first school title. Instead, the South Carolina Gamecocks, coached by Staley, won it all to cap their undefeated season.

Now, Clark looks to begin her WNBA career, which many believe will be with the Indiana Fever — the owners of the first overall pick.

Her stardom is already astronomical, but the all-time NCAA leading scorer in men’s and women’s basketball doesn’t appear to be nervous for anything on the court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Off the court, though, Clark’s nerves seem to need some work.