Caitlin Clark furious as offensive foul thwarts Fever's comeback attempt in loss to Aces

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was furious when an offensive foul call on her late in a game against the Las Vegas Aces Wednesday night halted her team's momentum as it mounted a comeback.

NaLyssa Smith’s foul shots cut the Fever’s deficit to six points.

After Aces forward Alysha Clark missed a jumper, Fever center Temi Fagbenle grabbed the rebound, and the Fever pushed the ball up the floor.

When Clark drove into the paint against Aces guard Chelsea Gray, Clark bumped into Gray as she went up for a shot to try and draw a foul. Instead, Clark was called for an offensive foul, and she was incensed. Clark’s Fever teammates had to calm her down to avoid a technical foul.

The play underscored a rough shooting night for the rookie. She scored 16 points on 6-for-22 from the floor. She was 1-for-10 from 3-point land. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points.

The Aces won the game, 86-75.

A’ja Wilson, the leading candidate for WNBA MVP, had a game-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds.

Wilson set the record for most points in a single season. She now has 956 points with several games remaining on the schedule. She topped Jewell Loyd, who set the record with the Seattle Storm last year with 939.

Las Vegas, the defending WNBA champion, is 23-13 on the year. Indiana is 19-18.

Both teams will compete in the postseason.