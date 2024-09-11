Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark furious as offensive foul thwarts Fever's comeback attempt in loss to Aces

Aces star A'ja Wilson set the WNBA single-season scoring record

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was furious when an offensive foul call on her late in a game against the Las Vegas Aces Wednesday night halted her team's momentum as it mounted a comeback.

NaLyssa Smith’s foul shots cut the Fever’s deficit to six points. 

After Aces forward Alysha Clark missed a jumper, Fever center Temi Fagbenle grabbed the rebound, and the Fever pushed the ball up the floor. 

Caitlin Clark drives

The Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) goes to the basket against the Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

When Clark drove into the paint against Aces guard Chelsea Gray, Clark bumped into Gray as she went up for a shot to try and draw a foul. Instead, Clark was called for an offensive foul, and she was incensed. Clark’s Fever teammates had to calm her down to avoid a technical foul.

The play underscored a rough shooting night for the rookie. She scored 16 points on 6-for-22 from the floor. She was 1-for-10 from 3-point land. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points.

The Aces won the game, 86-75.

Caitlin Clark misses a 3-pointer

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, right, reacts to missing a 3-pointer Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, during a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.   (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

A’ja Wilson, the leading candidate for WNBA MVP, had a game-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds.

Wilson set the record for most points in a single season. She now has 956 points with several games remaining on the schedule. She topped Jewell Loyd, who set the record with the Seattle Storm last year with 939.

Las Vegas, the defending WNBA champion, is 23-13 on the year. Indiana is 19-18.

A'ja Wilson shoots

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson goes up for a shot Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, during a game against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Grace Smith/IndyStar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Both teams will compete in the postseason.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.