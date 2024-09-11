Caitlin Clark makes recommendation to Americans after liking Taylor Swift's Harris endorsement post

Caitlin Clark made a recommendation for Americans on Wednesday after she liked Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris for president after her debate on Tuesday.

The Indiana Fever rookie was asked about her social media activity ahead of her game against the Las Vegas Aces.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think, for myself, I have this amazing platform," she said, per USA Today. "So, I think the biggest thing would be is to encourage people to register to vote. I think this is the second time I could vote in an election. That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have – the same thing Taylor did.

"And I think, continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, polices that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do. And that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country."

CAITLIN CLARK LIKES TAYLOR SWIFT'S ENDORSEMENT OF HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT

Swift made her endorsement after Harris’ debate with former President Trump.

WNBA players have backed Democrat candidates for office. The Seattle Storm endorsed President Biden and his then-running mate Harris in 2020.

Clark has not appeared to outright endorse any political candidate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and played at Iowa before she turned pro and was drafted by the Fever. Trump won six electoral votes in Iowa. However, most of the votes in Polk County, where Des Moines is located, went to Biden.