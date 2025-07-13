Caitlin Clark breathes sigh of relief as she starts game vs Wings with 3-pointer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark was left wide open early in the first quarter and was quick to pull the trigger.

The Indiana Fever star launched a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc and nailed it to get the team off on the right foot against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. As she turned to run back on defense, Clark appeared to breathe a sigh of relief and mouth the word, "finally," to herself.

Clark has been dealing with a shooting slump on top of injuries during her sophomore season in the WNBA. She came into the game shooting 28.9% from 3-point range and only 4-of-35 in her last five games. Indiana lost three of those five.

With Clark expected to play more minutes against the Wings, she came out with more confidence in her play. She ended the period with seven points on 2-of-5 from the field.

Indiana had 28-27 lead after the first quarter.

Clark was named a WNBA All-Star for the second straight year. She received the most fan votes and was named a team captain. Teammates Alyiah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell were also named All-Stars.

The Fever came into the game against the Wings with a 10-10 record, sitting in the eight spot in the WNBA standings.

The Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale squad was 6-15 coming into the matchup. Both players will represent the Wings in the All-Star Game.