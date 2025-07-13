Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark breathes sigh of relief as she starts game vs Wings with 3-pointer

Clark has been in a tough shooting slump over the last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses? Video

Can Caitlin Clark turn the WNBA into a financial slam dunk after 30 years of losses?

FOX Nation’s ‘Who Can Forget? The ‘90s’ bounces back to the start of the WNBA, predicting that the league’s new star Caitlin Clark could help the league profit after three decades. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlin Clark was left wide open early in the first quarter and was quick to pull the trigger.

The Indiana Fever star launched a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc and nailed it to get the team off on the right foot against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. As she turned to run back on defense, Clark appeared to breathe a sigh of relief and mouth the word, "finally," to herself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caitlin Clark had a news conference

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark speaks during a news conference before the Atlanta Dream, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Clark has been dealing with a shooting slump on top of injuries during her sophomore season in the WNBA. She came into the game shooting 28.9% from 3-point range and only 4-of-35 in her last five games. Indiana lost three of those five.

With Clark expected to play more minutes against the Wings, she came out with more confidence in her play. She ended the period with seven points on 2-of-5 from the field.

Indiana had 28-27 lead after the first quarter.

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM ADMITS TO BEING 'FEISTY, SASSY' AMID FAME FOR FIGHTING TO PROTECT CAITLIN CLARK

Caitlin Clark shoots over Rhyne Howard

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark shoots over Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Clark was named a WNBA All-Star for the second straight year. She received the most fan votes and was named a team captain. Teammates Alyiah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell were also named All-Stars.

The Fever came into the game against the Wings with a 10-10 record, sitting in the eight spot in the WNBA standings.

Caitlin Clark dives for the ball

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark goes for a loose ball during the Golden State Valkyries game, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale squad was 6-15 coming into the matchup. Both players will represent the Wings in the All-Star Game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.