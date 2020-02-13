CAA men's basketball championship history
The CAA, otherwise known as the Colonial Athletic Association, holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The conference features 10 teams, including Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, James Madison, Northeastern, UNC Wilmington, Towson and William & Mary.
The CAA men’s basketball championship begins March 7 and runs through March 10.
The CAA started its conference tournament championships in 1980. The conference was known as the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference South from 1979 to 1985.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Read below for a list of past champions.
2019: NORTHEASTERN
Northeastern won its second CAA title in 2019. The Huskies defeated Hofstra, 82-74. Vasa Pusica was awarded the MVP.
2018: CHARLESTON
Charleston bounced back in 2018 and defeated Northeastern for the CAA title. Grant Riller was named MVP of the tournament.
2017: UNC WILMINGTON
UNC Wilmington won its sixth CAA title. The Seahawks defeated Charleston, 78-69. C.J. Bryce won the MVP award.
2016: UNC WILMINGTON
UNC Wilmington defeated Hofstra, 80-73, in overtime in 2016. Chris Flemmings was given the MVP award.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2015: NORTHEASTERN
Northeastern defeated William & Mary, 72-61. The Tribe remained winless in the CAA title game. Northeastern’s Quincy Ford was named MVP.
2014: DELAWARE
Delaware won its first CAA title in 2014. The Blue Hens defeated William & Mary, 75-74. Jarvis Threatt won the MVP of the tournament.
2013: JAMES MADISON
James Madison defeated Northeastern, 70-57, in 2013. The Dukes’ A.J. Davis won the MVP award of the tournament.
2012: VCU
VCU narrowly defeated Drexel for its fifth CAA title in 2012. Darius Theus won the MVP award.
2011: OLD DOMINION
The Monarchs won back-to-back titles in 2011. They defeated VCU, 70-65. Frank Hassell won the MVP award.
2010: OLD DOMINION
Old Dominion was holding up the CAA title in 2010. The Monarchs defeated William & Mary, 60-53. Gerald Lee won the MVP award.
2009: VCU
VCU won its second title in three seasons in 2009. Eric Maynor led the Rams to a 71-50 victory over George Mason. Maynor won his second MVP award.
2008: GEORGE MASON
George Mason bounced back in 2008 and defeated William & Mary, 68-59. Folarin Campbell won the MVP award.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
2007: VCU
VCU and Eric Maynor won the CAA title in 2007. The Rams defeated George Mason, 65-59. Maynor was named MVP.
2006: UNC WILMINGTON
UNC Wilmington defeated Hofstra, 78-67, in 2006. T.J. Carter was named MVP.
2005: OLD DOMINION
Old Dominion defeated VCU in overtime, 73-66. Alex Loughton was named MVP of the tournament.
2004: VCU
VCU edged out George Mason in 2004, 55-54. Domonic Jones was awarded the MVP.
2003: UNC WILMINGTON
UNC Wilmington won its third title in four years. The Seahawks defeated Drexel, 70-62. Brett Blizzard became the first person to win three MVP awards.
2002: UNC WILMINGTON
UNC Wilmington started a decent run in the CAA starting in 2002. The Seahawks defeated VCU, 66-51. Brett Blizzard was award the tournament’s MVP award.
2001: GEORGE MASON
George Mason defeated UNC Wilmington in one of the lowest-scoring championship games in 2001. The Patriots knocked off the Seahawks, 35-33. Erik Herring was named MVP.
2000: UNC WILMINGTON
UNC Wilmington had a 10-point victory over Richmond in 2000, 57-47. Brett Blizzard was awarded MVP.
1999: GEORGE MASON
George Mason defeated Old Dominion, 63-58. George Evans was named MVP.
1998: RICHMOND
Richmond defeated UNC Wilmington, 79-64. Daryl Oliver was named MVP.
1997: OLD DOMINION
Old Dominion captured another CAA title in 1997. The Monarchs defeated James Madison, 62-57. Odell Hodge was awarded the MVP.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
1996: VCU
VCU won its first CAA title in 1996. The Rams defeated UNC Wilmington, 46-43. Bernard Hopkins was named MVP of the tournament.
1995: OLD DOMINION
Old Dominion won the CAA title in 1995. The Monarchs defeated James Madison, 80-75. Petey Sessoms was awarded the MVP.
1994: JAMES MADISON
James Madison edged Old Dominion in 1994, 77-76. Odell Hodge, of Old Dominion, was awarded the MVP. He was the first player to win the award on the runner-up team.
1993: EAST CAROLINA
East Carolina won its first championship in 1993. The Pirates defeated James Madison, 54-49. Lester Lyons was named the MVP.
1992: OLD DOMINION
Old Dominion got back to the podium in 1992. The Monarchs defeated James Madison, 78-73. Ricardo Leonard was named MVP.
1991: RICHMOND
Richmond won its fourth title in 1991. They defeated George Mason, 81-78. Jim Shields won the MVP award.
1990: RICHMOND
Richmond won title No. 3 in 1990. The Spiders defeated James Madison, 77-72. Kenny Atkinson, the future coach of the Brooklyn Nets, was named MVP.
1989: GEORGE MASON
George Mason and UNC Wilmington took the 1989 championship to overtime. The Patriots ended up the victors, 78-72. Kenny Sanders was named tournament MVP.
1988: RICHMOND
Richmond narrowly defeated George Mason in 1988, 73-70. Peter Wollfolk was named tournament MVP.
1987: NAVY
Navy won third consecutive championships in 1987. They defeated UNC Wilmington, 53-50. David Robinson won a second tournament MVP award.
1986: NAVY
Navy won back-to-back titles in 1986 and became the first repeat champion. David Robinson led the Midshipmen over George Mason, 72-61. Robinson won the MVP award.
1985: NAVY
Navy won the title in 1985. They defeated Richmond, 85-76. Vernon Butler won the MVP award.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
1984: RICHMOND
Richmond captured its first conference title in 1984. The Spiders defeated Navy, 74-55. Johnny Newman was awarded MVP of the tournament.
1983: JAMES MADSON
The Dukes tied Old Dominion with their second title. James Madison defeated William & Mary, 58-57. Derek Steele was named MVP.
1982: OLD DOMINION
Old Dominion would win its second ECAC South title in 1982. The Monarchs edged James Madison, 58-57. Mark West won his second MVP award.
1981: JAMES MADISON
James Madison defeated Richmond, 69-60, the next season. Charles Fisher was named the MVP.
1980: OLD DOMINION
Old Dominion came away with the first conference title when it was known as the ECAC South in 1980. They defeated Navy, 62-51. Mark West was named the MVP.