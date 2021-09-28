Buy Emmitt Smith's Texas house, have dinner with the NFL legend

Are you Emmitt Smith’s biggest fan? Prove it by purchasing his massive Dallas mansion and he’ll throw in a gift that not many Emmitt fans have experienced in life — dinner with the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. But first, you’ll have to purchase the five bedroom, five-plus bathroom, 10,806 sq. ft. beast of a home that features a dining room that will seat 22.

Asking price: $2,200,000.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, and gathering around the dining room table with the people closest to me year after year was a special tradition," said in a statement released by his realtor. "Those are wonderful memories that I will always cherish, and I know the new owners will enjoy this home as much as I have."

That sounds like a guy who’s in downsizing mode.

From Emmitt’s realtor:

This home is everything you have ever dreamed of in a home. If you love entertaining and having family over you will love creating memories in this one owner professionally designed masterpiece. The rooms are enormous, the dining room seats 22, media room seats at least 11, and a game room large enough for countless friends over for fun. The master suite is a paradise that awaits you for total relaxation with its own open sitting area, steam room, jacuzzi bath, his and hers toilets, 3 gigantic closets, multi-jet shower system, and barrel-vaulted ceilings throughout the whole master area. Second full primary upstairs with its own private fireplace, and grand bath. Priced aggressively, for a home of this stature.

Now, I hate to be Debbie Downer here, but the pool area is my biggest concern with this place. It just doesn’t match the grandiose that I expected from such a massive house. I get that Emmitt is 52 and he’s not some 27-year-old Cowboys running back living the high life. I interviewed Emmitt three years ago and the guy was just like the rest of us — he just wants to get comfortable, watch football games and relax.

That said, the pool needs to come out. The massive trees around the house need to come down and I’m thinking a budget of at least a half-million needs to go into the outdoor complex. I need a swim-up bar, an all-new jacuzzi, LEDs, multiple TV viewing areas from the pool and fire. Not a fireplace. I’m talking spheres of fire blowing 12 feet in the air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is Texas. I need flames that get attention.

The rest of the house seems cool to me. Half-million dollar budget for the backyard and this place is a 10. Add in the fact that Emmitt is within walking distance to Whole Foods, Chick-fil-A and Trader Joe’s and this place is pretty perfect.

Mortgage: $13,300 or so a month