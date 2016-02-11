Bundesliga go-ahead for video replay tests over 2 years

The German Football League (DFL) has given the go-ahead for the possible testing of video replays in the Bundesliga over a two-year pilot phase.

The DFL says it will be lodging an application with FIFA to take part if the pilot phase is approved by the International Football Association Board at its next annual general meeting on March 5.

The DFL says video replays could be used by a "team of impartial match officials for the purpose of avoiding any evidently incorrect decisions" and that the pilot phase would be preceded by "intensive preparations."

These would include the settlement of costs among FIFA, the IFAB, the DFL and German football federation, as well as training for the candidates.