©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chicago White Sox

Bulls, White Sox owner to be deposed for lawsuit after fan was shot

Nearly two years later, the August 2023 shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field remains unsolved

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Thousands celebrate Pope Leo XIV at Chicago White Sox stadium Video

Thousands celebrate Pope Leo XIV at Chicago White Sox stadium

'Fox & Friends First' co-host Carley Shimkus shares highlights from the Pope Leo celebration at Rate Field that included a full Catholic mass and a video message from the pope.

Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf will be deposed in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in August 2023, a Cook County judge ordered Friday, per multiple reports.

The shooting has been shrouded in mystery nearly two years later. 

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf

Chicago White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf attended a ceremony honoring former player Harold Baines for his recent induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 11, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.  (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg and a 26-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused medical attention. The 42-year-old woman filed a lawsuit in 2024, accusing the team of "negligence and recklessness."

Videos posted to X at the time showed some panicked patrons running away from the stadium. Others were awaiting a Vanilla Ice concert at the end of the game that ended up being canceled because of "technical issues," according to a message on the scoreboard.

"Due to technical issues, tonight’s postgame concert has been canceled," the message read in part. "We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding." 

Guaranteed Rate Field cancelation

A message on the main scoreboard at Guaranteed Rate Field announces the cancellation of a 90s concert that was to feature Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and Rob Base after a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

It was unclear how a weapon was able to get into the stadium in the first place. The ballpark doesn’t allow for any type of weapon to be brought into the facility. 

"Weapons of any type, including pepper spray. It is illegal for anyone to enter or attempt to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit," according to the park's rules.

U. S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois on April 18, 2016. 

U. S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois on April 18, 2016.  (David Banks/Getty Images)

A fan previously told FOX 32 Chicago he went through a metal detector to get into the stadium.

The shooting didn’t stop the game from carrying on, however, as the White Sox lost to the Athletics 12-4. 

