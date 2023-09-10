Bucs top Vikings behind Baker Mayfield's 2 touchdowns in first game of post-Tom Brady era

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got into the win column in the first regular season game of the post-Tom Brady era.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was 21-for-34 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his first game as a starter for Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans led the team in receiving with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown catch. Trey Palmer caught the other TD pass.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rachaad White ran for 39 yards on 17 carries.

Mayfield’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Evans came with 1:09 left in the first half. He then found Palmer for a 7-yard score. It was Palmer’s first touchdown catch of his career.

Tampa Bay won 20-17.

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson dominated the Buccaneers' defense. Cousins completed 33 of 44 pass attempts for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson had nine catches for 150 yards. The team was 1-for-3 in the red zone, losing two fumbles. And Cousins threw an interception.

Cousins' touchdown passes went to rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison and running back Alexander Mattison, who added 34 yards on the ground.

COLTS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FUMBLE, LAX PLAY TO SCORE GO-AHEAD TOUCHDOWN ON WILD PLAY

Minnesota outgained Tampa Bay 369-242. Each team converted six times on 3rd down. Tampa Bay had one 4th down conversion on one attempt.

The Buccaneers’ quarterback situation was very much up in the air following Brady’s departure. Mayfield beat out Kyle Trask for the job after splitting last season between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers play the Chicago Bears next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Vikings hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.