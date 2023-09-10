Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs top Vikings behind Baker Mayfield's 2 touchdowns in first game of post-Tom Brady era

Tampa Bay won the game 20-17

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got into the win column in the first regular season game of the post-Tom Brady era.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was 21-for-34 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his first game as a starter for Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans led the team in receiving with six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown catch. Trey Palmer caught the other TD pass.

Baker Mayfield throws

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Rachaad White ran for 39 yards on 17 carries.

Mayfield’s 28-yard touchdown pass to Evans came with 1:09 left in the first half. He then found Palmer for a 7-yard score. It was Palmer’s first touchdown catch of his career.

Tampa Bay won 20-17.

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson dominated the Buccaneers' defense. Cousins completed 33 of 44 pass attempts for 344 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson had nine catches for 150 yards. The team was 1-for-3 in the red zone, losing two fumbles. And Cousins threw an interception.

Cousins' touchdown passes went to rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison and running back Alexander Mattison, who added 34 yards on the ground.

Kirk Cousins tosses the ball

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings pitches the ball to Alexander Mattison in the first half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Minnesota outgained Tampa Bay 369-242. Each team converted six times on 3rd down. Tampa Bay had one 4th down conversion on one attempt.

The Buccaneers’ quarterback situation was very much up in the air following Brady’s departure. Mayfield beat out Kyle Trask for the job after splitting last season between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers play the Chicago Bears next week.

Justin Jefferson shakes off Carlton Davis

Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball against Carlton Davis III (24) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium Sept. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Vikings hit the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night.

