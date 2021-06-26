Bucs' Tom Brady says 'no f---ing way' he would play for mystery team that stuck 'with that motherf-----'

Tom Brady caused a stir this week when he called out one team for passing on him during free agency, but the full context of his remarks revealed that he wasn’t interested in the organization to begin with.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said in a preview clip of HBO’s "The Shop" released earlier this week that there was a team that withdrew from the race to sign him at the very last minute, drawing a strong reaction from the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

"There was a story in free agency. One of the teams, they were interested and all of sudden they weren’t interested at the very end," Brady said in the clip. "I was sitting there thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf-----?’"

Hard to think that anyone would pass on a future Hall of Famer but after the show aired on Friday, Brady’s true feelings towards the mystery team were revealed.

"When I look back I’m like, there’s no f---ing way I would’ve went to that team," Brady said. "But they said they didn’t want me. I know what that means, I know what that feels like. And I’m gonna go f--k you up because of that."

ESPN reported after the preview aired that the New Orleans Saints were among the teams interested in Brady but decided to stick with Drew Brees after he decided to come back for one more season.

After the full context of his remarks was revealed, it’s difficult to think Brady would speak of the Saints or Brees in such a way.