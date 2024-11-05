Bucs' Todd Bowles offers rationale for opting to go for tie instead of win late in game against Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles came under scrutiny after Monday night's overtime loss to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Baker Mayfield orchestrated an impressive touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to bring the Buccaneers within just one point of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bowles was then faced with a critical decision – kick an extra point to tie the game or opt for a 2-point attempt. If the attempt was successful, Tampa Bay would have held a 25-24 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Bowles ultimately gave kicker Chase McLaughlin and the rest of the special teams unit the green light to take the field. McLaughlin's kick was good, and the Buccaneers later kicked off the ball, giving Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27 seconds to try and break the tie in regulation.

While the Chiefs did manage to move the ball down the field in the game's final seconds, they failed to get into field goal range. The Chiefs then won the coin toss, giving them the first possession in the overtime period.

On Tuesday, Bowles offered an explanation, saying the rain factored into his decision.

"We wanted to get it to overtime," Bowles said. "With the wet conditions on the field, we felt like we had to go into overtime instead of going for two. We had our shots and we lost the game."

Although Mayfield was shorthanded without star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, he still had a productive game. The Buccaneers quarterback finished the night with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay had a seven-point deficit when Mayfield and the offense received the ball with 2:16 left in regulation. Ryan Miller's one-yard touchdown reception capped the Bucs' clutch 10-play drive.

Mahomes briefly needed assistance after he suffered an apparent injury while he threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He eventually made it to the Kansas City sideline and was able to remain in the game.

A two-yard run by Kareem Hunt in overtime secured the Chiefs' eighth victory of the season. The Chiefs have not lost a game since last December.

The Buccaneers will now turn the page and begin preparations for their game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs remain at home for Week 10 and welcome the Denver Broncos on Nov. 10.

