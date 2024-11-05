Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Todd Bowles offers rationale for opting to go for tie instead of win late in game against Chiefs

Bowles cited the weather conditions while explaining the decision to kick an extra point

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
What makes the 8-0 Chiefs a strong NFL team? | The Facility Video

What makes the 8-0 Chiefs a strong NFL team? | The Facility

LeSean McCoy breaks down what makes the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs so good. K.C. defeated the Tampa Bay Bucs 30-24 in OT.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles came under scrutiny after Monday night's overtime loss to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Baker Mayfield orchestrated an impressive touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to bring the Buccaneers within just one point of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. 

Bowles was then faced with a critical decision – kick an extra point to tie the game or opt for a 2-point attempt. If the attempt was successful, Tampa Bay would have held a 25-24 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Todd Bowles looks on field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles arrives before a game against the Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images)

Bowles ultimately gave kicker Chase McLaughlin and the rest of the special teams unit the green light to take the field. McLaughlin's kick was good, and the Buccaneers later kicked off the ball, giving Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27 seconds to try and break the tie in regulation.

While the Chiefs did manage to move the ball down the field in the game's final seconds, they failed to get into field goal range. The Chiefs then won the coin toss, giving them the first possession in the overtime period.

2024 NFL MVP RACE, ODDS: LAMAR JACKSON FAVORED; ALLEN, MAHOMES CLOSE BEHIND

On Tuesday, Bowles offered an explanation, saying the rain factored into his decision. 

"We wanted to get it to overtime," Bowles said. "With the wet conditions on the field, we felt like we had to go into overtime instead of going for two. We had our shots and we lost the game."

Although Mayfield was shorthanded without star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, he still had a productive game. The Buccaneers quarterback finished the night with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield throws

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

Tampa Bay had a seven-point deficit when Mayfield and the offense received the ball with 2:16 left in regulation. Ryan Miller's one-yard touchdown reception capped the Bucs' clutch 10-play drive.

Ryan Miller catches a touchdown

Ryan Miller of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown pass at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes briefly needed assistance after he suffered an apparent injury while he threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He eventually made it to the Kansas City sideline and was able to remain in the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A two-yard run by Kareem Hunt in overtime secured the Chiefs' eighth victory of the season. The Chiefs have not lost a game since last December.

The Buccaneers will now turn the page and begin preparations for their game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs remain at home for Week 10 and welcome the Denver Broncos on Nov. 10.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.