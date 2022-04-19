Buccaneers GM dismisses reported Tom Brady, Dolphins scheme as just 'chatter'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht suggested the organization was focused on the upcoming NFL Draft and that any report of Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins was just "chatter."

According to multiple reports earlier this month, Brady had a masterplan to join the Dolphins’ front office after retiring and take an ownership stake while somehow luring Sean Payton out of early retirement and trading with the New Orleans Saints for the contractual rights to the coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady initially announced his decision to retire from the NFL on the morning of Feb. 1. Brady was set to be named a minority owner of the Dolphins the week before the Super Bowl, Pro Football Talk reported. According to the Boston Globe, Miami making Brady a high-level team executive would have been the quarterback’s way out of Tampa Bay. The Dolphins could have reportedly approached the Bucs about a trade for his contractual rights to come back and play quarterback during the 2022 season.

Brian Flores’ racial-discrimination lawsuit and allegations of tanking threw the plan into disarray.

TOM BRADY REVEALS WHAT DREW HIM BACK TO FOOTBALL: 'I JUST LOVE THE COMPETITION ON THE FIELD'

On Tuesday, Licht was asked about the chatter around the reports.

"I make of it as chatter. ... We’re focused on putting our team together here with the draft and we’re all excited. We’re all in lockstep here — Tom, Todd [Bowles], myself, Byron [Leftwich], the entire coaching staff on this season," Licht said.

He added there were no discussions about Brady getting ownership stake on the Buccaneers.

"The only discussions we’ve had with Tom is when he came back. We’re excited about this year and excited to get going," Licht added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers have the 27th pick in the first round of the 2022 draft.